Aryan Khan arrives home, gets grand welcome at Mannat

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 30, 2021 03:45 PM IST Updated: October 30, 2021 03:58 PM IST

Finally, after almost a month, Aryan Khan arrived back home. The son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was welcomed by fans with loud cheer and drum beats. 

Fans were seen with large banners, welcoming ‘prince’ Aryan Khan. Even a godman was spotted outside the house.

Some fans were waiting outside Mannat from Friday as they were disappointed as he could not make home as prison formalities could not be completed within the evening deadline.

Many onlookers cheered for Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan, while trying to catch a glimpse of them in the car.

Shah Rukh Khan's friend, actor Juhi Chawla stood as surety for Aryan's release. Juhi, on Friday, signed a Rs 1 lakh bond for Aryan after the bail conditions were explained by the Bombay High Court. The court asked all three bail applicants - Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmum Dhamecha- to appear before the Mumbai office of the NCB every Friday.

