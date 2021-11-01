B Unnikrishnan backs Joju George, slams Sudhakaran for dubbing actor as 'street goon'

Filmmaker B Unnikrishnan has come out in support of actor Joju George and lashed out against Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K Sudhakaran for stating that the actor conducted like a goon on the street.



“Joju George was upset on being held up on the streets for a long time and he was only trying to bring up how even the ambulance with patients who needed medical attention could not pass through the traffic block,” said Unnikrishnan.



Unnikrishnan, who is the general secretary of Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA), also condemned the KPCC chief for backing the action of Congress protesters.



As a respresentative from the film industry, Unnikrishnan said, “It was not right to dub an actor like Joju as a goon. Moreover, damaging his vehicle is also not acceptable. We have also spoken to the Leader of Opposition and he has assured of necessary action.”



Earlier on Monday, actor Joju George was seen engaged in a verbal clash with protesting Congress workers on an arterial road in Kochi. The party activists had organised a protest over the frequent hike in fuel prices.



Responding to the same, Sudhakaran while speaking to media, said Joju behaved like a 'street goon' to the protesters. "He confronted the protesters like a street goon and misbehaved with women. We seek action against him," he said.



He also justified the attack on the actor's car, saying it was a natural reaction.

