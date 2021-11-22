Chennai: Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan on Monday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and a hospital here, which is treating him, said the actor's condition is stable.

The actor is on medical management and his condition is stable, Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre said in a bulletin, adding Haasan tested positive for the virus following his admission for lower respiratory tract infection and fever.

Haasan said in a tweet, "I had mild cough following my return from the USA. When I tested, the coronavirus infection was confirmed. I have isolated myself in hospital. Everyone should be on guard realising that the COVID-19 spread has not faded."

Chief Minister M K Stalin tweeted wishing Haasan an early recovery to resume his work. PMK founder leader S Ramadoss and the actor's fans and MNM workers were among others who wished Haasan a quick recovery.

During his visit, Haasan had on November 15 held discussions at Chicago with his North America-based supporters who apprised him on their initiatives so far and future plans. The MNM chief congratulated them for their support to their motherland, despite being in a foreign country for work. Haasan returned home days ago.

The MNM chief, ahead of his foreign trip, had also visited flood-hit areas here and distributed welfare assistance on behalf of his party to the affected people.

On November 20, Haasan, welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement on withdrawal of farm laws, had said MNM's staunch opposition to such legislations and his party leaders' protest against it in Delhi were 'historic moments of pride.'

The 67-year old actor-politician, who celebrated his birthday on November 7, continues to be involved in film making and television shows as well.

A Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial, the upcoming action flick 'Vikram' and the long awaited 'Indian-2' are the movies he is currently engaged with. Also, he is the 'Bigg Boss' show (Tamil season 5) host in Star Vijay television channel.