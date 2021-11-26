Ahead of 'Encanto' release, here are 5 films that we absolutely love from the house of Walt Disney

Disney movies are special and have a surprise element in them that they transport the audience to the world of magic and laughter. With a legacy spanning more than 90 years, Walt Disney Animation Studios have created phenomenal movies which have received much love and appreciation from people of all ages from all over the world.

To celebrate this love and joy, Disney is coming up with its 60th animated musical - Encanto, releasing on November 26 in theaters. This movie is about a family who has special powers of magic to make this world a better place. Directed by Byron Howard and Jared Bush, the beautiful songs featured in it are by Emmy, Grammy and Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda. Created with love, magic and a gripping storyline, this movie promises to transport you to a world of enchantment.

While we wait for Encanto's release, here’s a look back at some iconic movies by Walt Disney Animation Studios.

The Lion King (2019)

If you are looking to watch a movie which is filled with love, adventure and motivation, then Lion King is your destination. Directed by Jon Favreau, this 2019 film was a mega hit globally. The gripping storyline, amazing music, astonishing animation kept the viewers hooked right from the start till the very end. The movie is about the twists and turns and hurdles that a lion cub named Simba faces to prove his worth to others as a king and fight the battle of good vs. evil with Mufasa. This movie captures all the emotions beautifully and makes it a worthy watch.

Raya and The Last Dragon (2021)

Filled with a whole lot of intense drama and action, this movie will make the wildest and unimaginable of scenarios come true. The story is about a place where dragons and humans live together in harmony until one day when a sinister monster, returns after 500 years and threatens this land. Raya is given the responsibility to track down the last dragon to save the humans. Will Raya be able to give hope to all and return with a dragon? To know the answer, watch Raya and The Last Dragon.

Tangled (2010)

Walt Disney Animation Studios is known to think out of the box. We all know the story of Rapunzel but could we have ever imagined her to kidnap the most eligible bachelor, aka Flynn Rider, in town? Directed by Nathan Greno and Byron Howard, the movie is a treat to the viewer’s eyes with a gripping storyline and amazing music.

Tarzan

This movie has to be in this list. The famous and iconic - Disney’s Tarzan is what the people who are in their 20s and early 30s watched and grew up with. This magnificent adaptation of Edgar Rice Burroughs's story of the ape man begins deep within the jungle when Tarzan, a baby who’s lost his parents to a leopard, is adopted by a family of gorillas. The phenomenal animation, great music and wonderful voiceover made this movie a blockbuster globally with people from all ages loving this movie and never getting bored even after watching it multiple times. It was the movie which raised the bar for Walt Disney Animation Studios and made a mark on people’s hearts and minds forever.

Frozen

Frozen was inspired by Hans Christian Anddersen’s fairy tale ‘The Snow Queen’. Directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee, this movie depicts a princess who sets off on a journey along with an iceman, his reindeer and a snowman to find her sister whose magical power acted as a curse on their kingdom in eternal winter. With a story and soundtrack that struck the right chord, the film took absolutely no time to shatter all box office records worldwide. It won multiple prestigious awards because of how magnificent it was and the love that was showered by the fans and viewers.