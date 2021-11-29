Vijay's Beast: Director Nelson Dilipkumar shares new pic on completing 100 days of shoot

The team of Vijay's upcoming film Beast has completed 100 days of shoot. Director Nelson Dilipkumar revealed this and shared a new pic featuring the cast and crew to celebrate the occasion.

"It’s “100th day of shooting” 100 days of fun with these amazing people #Beast," wrote Nelson on his Twitter page while sharing the pic.

The still features the cast and crew of the film and suggests that the team are indeed having fun on the set.

In the photo, Vijay can be seen sitting in front of the drums, while Pooja Hegde can be seen holding the mike and singing. Mollywood actress Aparna Das, who plays a crucial role in the movie, is also seen trying to play the keyboard. Nelson, VTV Ganesh, Redin Kingsley and several others are seen in the photo.

It needs to be mentioned that Nelson's last film Doctor with Sivakarthikeyan in the lead was possibly the first big post-pandemic Indian hit.

Beast marks Thalapathy Vijay's 65th film and it is tipped to be a gangster thriller.

Beast will see director Selvaraghavan playing the antagonist and Pooja Hegde as the heroine. Shine Tom Chacko, Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, Redin Kingsley and several other actors have been roped in to play supporting roles in the film. Anirudh Ravichander is in charge of music for this film.

Beast is expected to hit screens for Summer 2022.