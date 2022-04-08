Director Nelson Dilipkumar on why Pooja Hegde was chosen for 'Beast'

Hyderabad: Tamil hero Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde's 'Beast' is gearing up for its grand release soon. Director Nelson Dilip Kumar, who is excited about the forthcoming release, reveals the reason behind roping in Pooja Hegde for the role.

The writer-director of Tamil's much-awaited movie 'Beast' states that he envisioned that Pooja Hegde would not only spark great chemistry with the star but also would emerge as the perfect fit for the part in the movie.

In an exclusive interaction, Nelson Dilipkumar said, "When we were finalizing the cast for 'Beast', 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' had also just released. In that movie, Pooja had done a fabulous job and won hearts nationally. I wanted a pairing that would be new and fresh, someone who has never worked with Vijay sir."

Nelson also stated that Pooja had worked hard for the role in 'Beast', even though Tamil is not her native language. "She learned the language and spoke her lines", Nelson Dilipkumar conveyed.

Beast is written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and is produced by Sun Pictures. The music of the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Starring Thalapathy Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Selvaraghavan, Yogi Babu, Lilliput Faruqui, and Ankur Ajit Vikal, the much-awaited movie 'Beast' releases on April 13.

It will be released by UFO Moviez in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on the same day across north India.