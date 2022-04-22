When Nagavalli met Sethurama Iyer: Shobana's visit lights up 'CBI 5' set

Actress Shobana visited the location of the movie 'CBI 5: The Brain' surprising many on the sets. Actor Mammotty, who is reprising the role of Sethurama Iyer, posted the video of Shobana's visit on his social media handle. The selfie of the duo some time back from the same location had gone viral too.

Shobana reaching the set and others, led by Mammootty, receiving the actress are seen in the video. Mammootty has posted the video with the caption, 'When nagavalli met Sethurama Iyyer'.

The duo had lunch together and Sobana left the location after taking a selfie. 'CBI 5: The Brain', written by S N Swamy is directed by K Madhu. The movie will hit the theatres on May 1.

Apart from Mammootty, Mukesh, Jagathy Sreekumar, Saikumar, Anoop Menon, Asha Sharath, Kaniha, Ansiba Hassan, Malavika Menon, Malavika Nair, Renji Panicker, among others appear in prominent roles in the movie.