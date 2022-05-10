Workout video of Mollywood actor Grace Antony's mom will give you fitness goals!

If you are someone who dreads to hit the gym, then Mollywood actor Grace Antony's mom could seriously make you want to set some fitness goals. A video of the 49-year-old doing battle rope exercises in a nearby gym in Kochi has gone viral and many are raving about the ease and agility with which she is able to handle the gym equipment.

The post was shared by Grace on Mother's Day with the caption. 'Happy Mother's Day Amma, she is 49 guys.”

In the video, we can Grace's mom, Shiny Antony, doing leg presses, hanging leg raises and cardio exercises along with the battle rope.

At the work front, Grace Antony was last seen in Malayalam movie 'Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham' opposite Nivin Pauly. She shot to fame with her performances in 'Kumbalangi Nights', 'Halal Love Story', among others.

She has a slew of Malayalam films in her kitty, some of which are yet to be announced.