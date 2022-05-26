Thiruvananthapuram: The much-awaited Kerala State Film Awards would be announced at 5 pm on May 27 by Minister for Culture Saji Cherian.

Some of the big names in the industry would be vying for the top cinema awards this year. The movies of screen icons Mammootty and Mohanlal would be competing with the films of their children Dulquer Salmaan and Pranav Mohanlal respectively. Meanwhile, Indrans, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Guru Somasundaram are in the race with their splendid performances.

Mammootty’s ‘One’ and ‘The Priest’ are nominated in various categories. Meanwhile, Mohanlal's ‘Drishyam – 2’ is slated as a top contender. Suresh Gopi is in the awards race with his ‘Kaaval’. Besides, the movies of young stars like Prithviraj, Jayasurya, Kunchacko Boban, Dileep, Biju Menon, Fahadh Faasil, Tovino Thomas, Joju George, Chemban Vinod, Asif Ali, Nivin Pauly, Soubin Shahir, Sunny Wayne, Anoop Menon and Unni Mukundan too have been nominated in various categories.

Meanwhile, the female actors like Manju Warrier, Parvathy Thiruvoth, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Nimisha Sajayan, Anna Ben, Rajisha Vijayan, Darshana Rajendran, Aiswarya Lakshmi, Urvashi, Surabhi, Grace Antony, Namitha Pramod, Meena, Mamtha Mohandas, Manju Pillai, Lena, Saniya Iyyappan, Sruthi Ramachandran, Divya Pillai, Sruthi Sathyan, Riya Saira, Anju Kurian, Divya M Nair, Vincy Aloysius and Diana have impressed in many movies that are in the race for the state awards.

‘#Home’ directed by Rojin Thomas and the romance drama ‘Hridayam’ are competing for many top awards. Meanwhile, Thara Ramanujan’s ‘Nishidho’, Sidhartha Siva’s ‘Aanu’, Manoj Kana’s ‘Khedda’, ‘Avinovilona’ by Sherry Govindan–T Deepesh, Dr Biju’s ‘The Portraits’ and three movies directed by Jayaraj too have been nominated in various categories.

The final jury headed by noted Hindi filmmaker and screenwriter Saeed Akhtar Mirsa have finished watching all the movies. The 142 movies that had been submitted for the awards were watched by two primary juries. 40 – 45 best movies among them were shortlisted to be watched and evaluated by the final jury. Meanwhile, the final jury had demanded to watch some movies that weren’t included in the list.