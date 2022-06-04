Shah Rukh Khan's look in Atlee's 'Jawan' goes viral

Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's look in the just released teaser of the movie 'Jawan' has gone viral. The actor can be walking into a room with a gun and a bandage covering his head. Shah Rukh had on Friday released the teaser of the action-entertainer, his long anticipated collaboration with Tamil filmmaker Atlee. The film marks SRK's maiden project with Atlee, known for directing blockbuster movies 'Raja Rani', 'Theri', 'Mersal' and 'Bigil'. The collaboration has left netizens excited.



'Jawan', a pan India release, promises to be a spectacular event film with high octane action sequences and talent assembled from across Indian cinema.

Khan took to Twitter to share the title and the release date of the movie with a one minute 30 second teaser video that features the superstar wounded and wrapped in bandages.An action-packed 2023!! Bringing #Jawan to you, an explosive entertainer in cinemas 2nd June 2023. In Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. @gaurikhan @Atlee_dir @RedChilliesEnt, he tweeted.

The 56-year-old actor, whose last theatrical release was 2018 film Zero, said Jawan is a universal story that goes beyond languages and geographies.Credit goes to Atlee for creating this unique film, which has also been a fantastic experience for me as I love action films! The teaser is the just tip of the iceberg and gives a glimpse into what's to come, Khan said in a statement.

Atlee said with the film he wants to give viewers an exceptional experience. I want to give the audiences an exceptional experience, an event which they all can enjoy together and who better to deliver it than Shah Rukh Khan himself, presented like never before, he said.

'Jawan' is produced by Khan's production company Red Chillies Entertainment. The film will release across five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada in theatres across the globe on June 2, 2023.

With inputs from PTI