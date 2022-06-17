Actor assault case accused, Dileep gets UAE's Golden Visa

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 17, 2022 11:38 PM IST
Actor Dileep receiving his Golden Visa in Dubai. Photo: Twitter

Dileep, accused in the 2017 actor assault case, is the latest Mollywood celebrity to receive the UAE's Golden Visa.

Dileep received his Golden Visa with a 10-year validity on Thursday in Dubai.

A host of Mollywood stars including Mammootty and Mohanlal have received the Golden Visa.

RELATED ARTICLES

The Golden Visa is a long-term residence visa that enable foreigners to live, work and study in the UAE without the need for a national sponsor.

Those who possess the Golden Visa are also granted total ownership of their businesses in the UAE.

Dileep's case pertaining to sexual assault on a leading Malayalm female actor is under trial. He is also accused of a conspiracy to harm the officers investigating the assault case.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout