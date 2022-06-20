Will have to get back in shape for 'Adi Kappyare Koottamani 2', reveals Dhyan Sreenivasan

The last few months have been busy for Dhyan Sreenivasan. The actor was recently seen in ‘Prakashan Parakkatte’, scripted by him and directed by Shahad Nilambur. The film, which hit theatres on June 17, has mostly been receiving good reviews.

Now, the actor has revealed that he will have to get back in shape, once the sequel of the hit movie ‘Adi Kapyare Koottamani’ starts rolling. The film, directed by John Varghese, is expected to start rolling next year. Dhyan was responding during a ‘live’ Facebook session to a comment by a social media user who told him that he had put on weight.

“Yes, I have put on weight. I resort to food to destress. But I have appointed a personal trainer and hope to get back in shape soon. It will take some time, though, since I am suffering from back pain. ‘Adi Kapyare Koottamani 2’ will most hopefully start rolling next year and before that begins, I will have to lose this weight,” he said.

He added that he will be seen in a few more movies this year, including, ‘Threyam’which will hit theatres soon. However, he will helm a movie only next year, he added.

‘Adi Kapyare Koottamani’ is a 2015 comedy horror film revolving around hostel life. It starred Dhyan Sreenivasan, John Varghese, Namitha Pramod, Aju Varghese and Neeraj Madhav in lead roles.

The film was remade in Tamil as ‘Hostel’.