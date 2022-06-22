After Lamborghini Huracan, now Prithviraj buys another expensive brand model?

We know quite a few Mollywood celebrities who own expensive cars. Actor Mammootty and Dulquer are known for their fascination for cars and bikes and owns over 360 vehicles together, while others like Mohanlal and Suresh Gopi have also are known to splurge money on luxury vehicles.

Now, we hear that actor Prithviraj, who owns a Lamborghini Huracan LP 580-2 has purchased an SUV model of the same brand, though it is not brand new.

There are also reports that the actor purchased the 2019 Urus model after exchanging the Lamborghini Hurracan, which he bought in 2020. The vehicle had covered 2,000 kilometres so far at the time of exchange.

Reportedly, the just-purchased Lamborghini Urus has covered less than 5,000 kms. The off road market price of the vehicle was Rs 4.35 crore during that time period. However, it is yet unclear for what amount Prithviraj purchased 'Urus' recently.

Urus, as per reports is the most sold Lamborghini model in India. Several Bollywood celebrities own various Lamborghini models.