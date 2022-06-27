Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor get ready to welcome baby

Actress Alia Bhatt, announcing her pregnancy, shared a picture of herself undergoing a scanning on her Instagram handle.

The picture with the caption, 'Our baby ….. coming soon' is being fervently circulated by fans of the two actors and movie buffs.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot in Mumbai on April 14 this year in a traditional Punjabi wedding ceremony.

The star couple has been in a relationship for over 5 years before making it official.

On the work front 'Darlings', a comedy-drama directed by Jasmeet K Reen and produced by Gauri Khan, is Alia Bhatt's major upcoming movie.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor is awaiting the release of 'Shamshera', a period action film produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films and directed by Karan Malhotra apart from Ayan Mukherji directorial 'Brahmastra' and a couple of other films.