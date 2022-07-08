Tamil actor Vikram hospitalised, fans pray for speedy recovery

Tamil actor Vikram has been admitted to a hospital in Chennai after complaining of uneasiness and discomfort. Though there were initial reports that the actor suffered a cardiac arrest, industry trackers have revealed that the reports are baseless and the actor was admitted to a hospital following high fever. He is expected to be moved to the hospital ward soon after which he will be discharged.

On the work front, the actor will soon be seen in the movie ‘Cobra’, which is expected to hit theatres on August 11. The filmmakers had planned an audio launch of the movie on Monday.

Meanwhile, the actor will play Aditya Karikalan, a crown prince in the upcoming historical fiction directed by Mani Ratnam. The teaser of the film is expected to be out on July 8.

Fans of the actor took to Twitter, wishing him a speedy recovery.