Life was a celebration for Pratap Pothen, says Kamal Haasan

Leading actor Kamal Haasan was very close to actor-filmmaker Pratap Pothen, who passed away on Friday. However, before he met Pratap, Kamal Haasan was introduced to Pratap’s brother and producer Hari Pothen by actor M G Soman.

“It was during the time when I began acting in Malayalam movies. Hari Pothen became a good friend of mine. But, I didn’t know that he had a brother,” says Kamal Haasan.

Later, Kamal Haasan and Ananthu, who was the right-hand man of noted Tamil director K Balachander, went to watch an English play staged by Madras Players to look for fresh talents. “Balachander Sir was always keen to introduce newcomers to films and among the actors at Madras Players, we liked two or three. Pratap was the youngest among them. I first met Pratap there. Hearing the name Pothen, I asked him whether he was related to Hari Pothen. It was then that I learnt that Hari and Pratap were siblings. Our friendship too began then,” says Kamal Haasan.

“All this took place 45 years ago,” he adds.

Incidentally, Pratap spoke worse Malayalam than Kamal Haasan as he had studied at a school in Ooty. “I used to tease him over his Malayalam which had a strong English accent,” says Kamal Haasan.

Films, life and death

Kamal Haasan and Pratap soon became thick friends. “I was so happy to have found somebody who shared my thoughts. We watched films of the genre shown by film societies in Kerala. Pratap, Ananthu Sir and I discussed those films. Anybody hearing over conversations would understand nothing, except while we were in Kerala,” recalls Kamal Haasan.

Sometime later, Pratap began acting in movies, but he wished to write stories for films. “We considered many of his stories, but he became busy as an actor,” says Kamal Haasan.

“Pratap subsequently married and decided to produce a movie. He became a producer and director. It was another turning point in our friendship. With Pratap’s first film in his new role – ‘Meendum Oru Kaathal Kathai’ – we got a new friend, noted cinematographer P C Sreeram,” informs Kamal Haasan.

“Our friend’s circle widened and included myself, Pratap, Santhanabharathy and Ram Kumar (Ramu – son of veteran actor Sivaji Ganesan) among others. We discussed topics such as movies, life and death. Others wondered why we pondered over death a young age. But, all that we discussed then is happening now,” says Kamal Haasan.

Pratap gave a small role to Kamal Haasan in the Malayalam movie ‘Daisy’ directed by him. “He planned the role only out of love for me,” feels Kamal Haasan.

Family ties

Being a friend of both Hari and Pratap, Kamal Haasan has stayed at their ‘Kulathukal House’ and says those were very happy days. “When Hari had a heart surgery, he needed a rare group of blood. It was arranged by members of my organization. It won’t be far-fetched to claim that we had a blood relation,” says Kamal Haasan.

However, Kamal Haasan had not met Pratap during the last four years. “My political activities and COVID-19 pandemic were the reasons. Still, we regularly spoke over the phone,” reveals Kamal Haasan.

On Pratap’s personality, Kamal Haasan says, “He was a very outspoken and an extremely capable person. He was also a good director and actor. But, we always felt that Pratap never tried to achieve his full potential,” he says.

A happy soul

Three days before his death, Pratap called Kamal Haasan. “I’ll send you some duck curry,” he said. On the night before his death also Pratap dialled Kamal Haasan. “However, he couldn’t speak to me. Pratap’s daughter Keya told me that he said, ‘Well, it’s very late today. I’ll call him tomorrow,’” recalls Kamal Haasan.

“But, that call will never come now,” adds the actor.

Some 15-20 years ago, Pratap told Kamal Haasan, “If I die, you all should come. I have many enemies. At least my friends should be around me at my funeral.”

“On Friday, I went to his house and all our friends were there. Sivaji Ganesan’s son Ramu, wife and grandchildren were there. Pratap was wrong. Everybody came to see him,” says Kamal Haasan.

“Even at time, Pratap had a happy face. I don’t believe Pratap felt any pain when he passed away. He had earlier said that he wished to die that way. Three days ago, when we spoke, he told me ‘I am very happy. I am completely alright.’ I can still hear that voice of Pratap,” says Kamal Haasan.