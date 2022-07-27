I'm a bit tired of being called a romantic hero: Dulquer Salmaan

Dulquer Salmaan, who plays the lead in Hanu Raghavapudi's Telugu film 'Sita Ramam', has admitted that he is tired of being called a romantic hero. During the promotion of the movie in Hyderabad, the young actor said the director brought the story to him at a time when he was beginning to think that he would not do anymore love stories.

"I was beginning to think that I'm not going to do anymore love stories. I'm a bit tired of being called a romantic hero and that's when Hanu sir comes and brings this story to me. And I'm like 'Arey. One last time',” he said.

According to the 'Hey Sinamika' star, 'Sita Ramam' is an epic, classic, amazing and timeless love story. “This is the last romantic story I am doing and I won't regret it,” said Dulquer.

When the cheering crowd told the actor that they would like to see him in more romantic movies, he said, “Boys are saying this? I get scolded by boys everyday saying that I don't do action, I am not doing mass movies. This is very confusing,” he said with a laugh.

'Sita Ramam' features actors Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna in prominent roles.