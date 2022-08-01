A R Rahman's first single from Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan' is out

'Ponni Nadhi', the foot-tapping first single from the maestro Mani Ratnam's much-awaited magnum opus 'Ponniyin Selvan', was launched amid much fanfare here on Sunday evening. The single was released in the presence of some members of the historical action drama's star cast, namely Karthi, Jayam Ravi and Jayaram.

With lyrics by Ilango Krishnan, the song describes the journey of the Chola Chief, Vallavaraiyan Vandiyadevan, played by Karthi, who is seen riding through the kingdom carrying an important message.

The song, even as it describes the beauty of the river, the crops, the women of the kingdom and the bravery of the people of the land, is a reminder to the messenger of the task he has on his hands and the speed with which he must complete it. The lines suggest that he must see the Ponni river before the sun goes down.

The song and the spectacular visuals shot by Ravivarman received a thunderous applause from those who had gathered at the mall in large numbers for the launch. On popular demand, the number was screened twice and played thrice, much to the delight of those present.