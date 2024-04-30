Sreeleela opts out of dance number with Thalapathy Vijay in ‘GOAT’

Actress Sreeleela, known for her work in Telugu and Kannada cinema, has opted out of performing in a dance sequence alongside Thalapathy Vijay in the upcoming Tamil film ‘GOAT’. This would have been her debut in Tamil cinema, and her pairing with Vijay, renowned for his dancing prowess, promised excitement for fans. However, according to a media report, Sreeleela decided against debuting with a dance number in Tamil cinema and graciously declined the offer.

Sreeleela has emerged as a dancing sensation, and her latest song ‘Kurichi Madathapetti’ from the Telugu film ‘Guntur Karam’ with Mahesh Babu has been trending on the Internet.

The actress has different plans for Tamil cinema and is waiting for the right opportunity with a substantial role.

The US-born actress, who has been feted thrice with SIIMA honours from 2021 to 2023, will be next seen in the Telugu film ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’, which also stars Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan.

(With inputs from IANS)