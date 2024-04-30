'Mufasa: The Lion King’ trailer released: Disney prequel follows the story of Simba's father

The trailer for 'Mufasa: The Lion King' has been released, marking the arrival of Disney's highly anticipated prequel. Directed by Barry Jenkins, known for his work on 'Moonlight', the film explores the backstory of Simba's father and his journey to power. Based on Disney's beloved 1994 animated classic, 'The Lion King', adapted by Jon Favreau in 2019, this prequel promises to delve into new depths of the iconic story.

'Mufasa' explores the origin story of the titular lion, showcasing his childhood alongside his brother Taka, also known as Scar, who later becomes the primary antagonist in 'The Lion King'. Voicing the younger versions of Mufasa and Scar are Aaron Pierre and Kelvin Harrison Jr. respectively.

Reprising their roles from the 2019 adaptation are several members of the voice cast, including John Kani as Rafiki, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa, Billy Eichner as Timon, Donald Glover as Simba, and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter as Nala. Beyoncé's daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, joins the cast as Kiara, the daughter of King Samba and Queen Nala.

Jon Favreau, who directed the 2019 adaptation, returns as a producer for 'Mufasa', with Jeff Nathanson returning to pen the screenplay. With the original 'Lion King' grossing 960 million dollars worldwide in 1994 and the 2019 version raking in 1.6 billion dollars globally, the franchise remains one of Disney's most successful properties.