Vasanthi aka Agent Tina makes her Malayalam debut in Mammootty starrer

Actress Vasanthi who impressed as Agent Tina in the blockbuster Tamil movie ‘Vikram’ will now share screen space with mega star Mammootty. She will be making her Malayalam debut in the thriller helmed by B Unnikrishnan in which the screen icon plays the lead role. Vasanthi reportedly plays a pivotal role in the yet to be titled film.

Vasanthi was working as choreographer Dinesh Master’s assistant when filmmaker Lokesh spotted her and offered the role in ‘Vikram’.

Mammootty will be essaying the role of a police officer in the thriller movie directed by Unnikrishnan after ‘Grand Master’. Sneha, Amala Paul and Aiswarya Lekshmi have been roped in as the female leads. Meanwhile, noted South Indian actor Vinay Rai plays the baddie in the film. Interestingly, this would be Vinay’s first Malayalam movie. Besides, an ensemble cast of Shine Tom Chacko, Dileesh Pothen, Sidhique and Jinu Abraham too plays significant roles.

Cinematographer Faiz Sidhique of ‘Operation Java’ fame would be cranking the camera. Meanwhile, Justin Varghese composes the songs. Editing is by Manoj and Shaji Naduvil does the production design. The costumes are designed by Praveen Varma and Jithesh Poyya handles the makeup. Aroma Mohan is the executive producer. RD Iluminations bankrolls the movie that is being shot in various locations like Kochi, Pooyamkutti and Vandiperiyar.