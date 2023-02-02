Mammootty's film 'Christopher' gets a release date. Know when to watch

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 02, 2023 12:18 PM IST
Mammootty plays a cop in 'Christopher'. Movie poster | Facebook | Mammootty

'Christopher' directed by B Unnikrishnan and featuring Mammootty in the lead, is all set to hit theatres soon. The release date was announced by actor Mammootty on his social media handles. “Christopher Movie Releasing Worldwide on February 9 , 2023,” the actor wrote, after sharing a poster of the film.

This is Mammootty's second collaboration with B Unnikrishnan after their earlier film 'Pramani', which hit theatres in 2010.

In 'Christopher', Mammootty plays a cop, who is investigating a couple of crimes. The film is touted to be a mass entertainer and also has Aishwarya Lekshmi and Amala Paul playing prominent roles. This is the first time that both the actors will be sharing screen space.

Speaking to an online portal, Unnikrishnan had said he had initially approached Mohanlal with the script for 'Christopher'. However, due to Covid restrictions, Mohanlal went ahead with 'Aaraattu'.

Shine Tom Chacko and Dileesh Pothen also play cop roles in the film. The script of the film has been written by Udayakrishna, who is known for his earlier work 'Pulimurugan' starring Mohanlal. This is Udayakrishna's second collaboration with B Unnikrishnan, after 'Aaraattu'.

