Actor Swasika condemns trolls and hate comments against 'Chathuram'

Young actress Swasika has hit back at the trolls that targeted her after she posted the motion poster of her forthcoming movie ‘Chathuram’. All hell broke loose when the poster of the movie directed by Sidharth Bharathan was dropped on the internet.

Some were upset about the intimate scene between the actress and Roshan Mathew. Now, the actress has reacted sternly to a comment that came below the video that was shared on Swasika’s Instagram page.

While a user asked Swasika whether this movie was meant only for men and lamented that she didn’t expect this from the actress, another lectured her on the significance of morality and how it defines the social relations.

Meanwhile, an unfazed Swasika asked whether love and sex were not meant to be enjoyed by women too. “Like men, women too deserve to enjoy all the emotions and pleasures. I can only pity you, my sister, if you haven’t been able to realise that. ‘Adults Only’ means that anyone who is an adult; and not just men. Women too can watch the movie safely in the theatres. Unlike the olden days, sex education has become relevant in the modern world. So, I would request you to accept or acknowledge the changes that are happening. Besides, I have nothing to say to those who focus only on the part where clothes aren’t there,” Swasika wrote.