Suresh Gopi's ‘Paappan’ enters Rs 50 crore club, continues run in 50 theatres

Suresh Gopi starrer ‘Paappan’ has been having a great run at the box office, garnering the praise of the audience and the critics alike. Now, the movie has achieved another milestone, entering the Rs 50 crore club. Twenty days since the release, the film still continues to run in over fifty theatres in Kerala. ‘Paappan’ was released in more than 250 theatres in the state. On the second week, when the film got released outside Kerala, the total number of screens got increased to 600.

ZEE5 has grabbed the satellite rights of the blockbuster movie. Besides, the film’s rights to be distributed outside Kerala were sold for record rate. Meanwhile, the movie will be released in the UK and the US this week.

‘Paappan’, penned by RJ Shaan, is jointly bankrolled by Gokulam Gopalan, David Kachappilly and Rafi Mathira. Meanwhile, the movie is distributed by Gokulam Movies and Dream Big Films.