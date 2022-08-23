Mollywood actor Vinayakan bags pivotal role in Rajinikanth-starrer 'Jailer'

Actor Vinayakan, who has proved himself as a versatile actor in Malayalam, will soon be seen in Rajnikanth's upcoming movie 'Jailer'. According to industry tracker Sreedhar Pillai, the actor has bagged a pivotal role in the film, which went on the floors on Monday.

However, there is no information about the kind of role Vinayakan will be essaying. The film revolves around a gang who is trying to free their leader from a lock up. The movie is helmed by 'Beast' director Nelson Dilip Kumar and will be shot primarily in Chennai and Hyderabad.

Rajinikanth is expected to play the jail warden in the movie. The other day, the makers had released the first look poster of the film. In the poster, Rajinikanth sports glasses and wears a no-nonsense look. Within no time, the post had gone viral on social media.

Vinayakan was last seen in Malayalam movie 'Panthrand' directed by Leo Thaddeus. The actor has often courted controversies for his anti-women statements. However, many Vinayakan supporters feel he is often targeted because of his background.

Meanwhile, a few netizens claimed that Vinayakan won't receive much screen space in 'Jailer' as it will be an out-and-out Rajinikanth film. They were referring to Shine Tom Chacko's small role in 'Beast' starring Vijay.