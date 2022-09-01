PWD Minister PA Muhammad Riyas met actor Kunchacko Boban amid the controversies surrounding a promotional poster of the movie ‘Nna Thaan Case Kodu’. The minister posted a picture on his social media page in which the duo is seen laughing and having a good time. Meanwhile, interesting comments are pouring in from netizens. While some of them dropped in hilarious comments, some others were critical of the poor condition of the roads in the state.

“There will be potholes on the road to the theatres. Please come anyway,” said the poster that came out on the release day of ‘Nna Thaan Case Kodu’. These lines soon kicked up a controversy with a section of social media users alleging that the advertisement was an insult to the government. The left sympathisers even called for a boycott of the film directed by Ratheesh Balakrishna Pothuval.

However, Riyas refused to jump on the boycott bandwagon. He said that the issue need not be blown out of proportion and the poster should be viewed only as a promotional material. When the controversy happened, the minister had said that the issue of potholes have always been there. He added that the department of public works was trying hard to repair the roads as much as possible. Riyas also noted that he was open to creative suggestions and healthy criticisms.