Mammootty drops latest 'Rorschach' update ahead of his birthday

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 03, 2022 02:02 PM IST Updated: September 03, 2022 02:23 PM IST
Though it was later decided it would not be an Onam release, now Mammootty himself has shared an important update about the film. Photo: Facebook

Ever since the makers released the first look poster of Mammootty's film 'Rorschach', there has been a lot of anticipation around the movie. The film, directed by 'Kettyolaanu Ente Malakha' fame Nissam Basheer, is said to be a thriller. Though not much has been revealed about the film, there have been hints that the film will revolve around the Rorschach test, used for psychoanalysis.

Initially, the makers had planned to release the film on Mammootty's birthday, which falls on September 7. Though it was later decided it would not be an Onam release, now Mammootty himself has shared an important update about the film on his social media handle.

The veteran actor wrote, 'Rorschach, coming soon' and shared a poster of the movie along with it. In the poster, Mammootty sports an intense look.

'Bheeshma Parvam' featuring the actor and directed by Amal Neerad was a superhit. Mammootty's age-defying grace and looks in the film were praised by many. Hit series 'CBI 5: The Brain' and 'Puzhu' were the actor's most recent films.  

