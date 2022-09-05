Kajal Aggarwal’s topless photo a morphed one, admits magazine

FHM’s latest management made a public apology for publishing Kajal Aggarwal’s topless cover photo. The magazine’s latest management TCG Media in an official Instagram post observed that the controversial cover photo could have been morphed and also apologized to the actor for the unfortunate incident.

The controversial cover featuring Kajal Aggarwal was published in 2011. Though Kajal Aggarwal claimed that she has never done such a photo shoot and that it was morphed, the magazine rubbished those allegations. Along with asserting that the cover picture was not morphed, they said they even have documents to validate their claims.

In 2015, TCG Media took over the ownership of For Him India from MaxPosure Media Group. According to TCG Media, the Kajal Aggarwal photo controversy came to the attention of the magazine recently and the subsequent internal investigation found that the magazine may have morphed and used Kajal's pictures with the knowledge of the then management.

The magazine also stated that the new management is ready to cooperate with any kind of investigation into the incident.

The magazine unequivocally said that For Him Magazine will never support such bad trends in the fashion industry. TCG Media has also stated that it will have no tolerance for practices like morphing that outrages the integrity of women.