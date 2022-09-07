Video of teenager chasing Mammootty's car goes viral

A video of a youngster pursuing Mammootty's car in a cycle is going viral on social media. The video was posted by well-known actor and comedian Ramesh Pisharody who was travelling with the veteran actor in his car. The video, posted by Pisharody on Mammootty's birthday, shows the teenage boy trying to catch up with the actor's car to take a selfie with the megastar.

The boy, who was riding in front of the car, is seen balancing the cycle in one hand while holding a mobile phone on the other, with the hope of capturing the Megastar and his vehicle. When the car finally reaches him, he quickly waves at Mammootty and shouts, “Ta ta ikka.” Mammootty who has lowered the window of his car, waves back and smiles to himself.

“Love inside and outside…. birthday wishes,” Pisharody wrote while sharing the video.

Meanwhile, several artists from Mollywood took to social media to wish the actor on his birthday. 'Happy Birthday Dear Ichakka,' wrote Mollywood superstar Mohanlal, who acted with the veteran actor in several films.

"The Biggest Manifestation as a star I have ever seen is from Mammootty,"wrote actor Anoop Menon.

“Many happy returns dear, my co-star of many hit malayalam movies, an ageless actor who keeps amazingly reinventing himself along with every new generation of movie makers . Wishing you happiness always,” wrote MP and former actor Sumalatha Ambareesh.