I want to stay in people's minds as a good actor: Dulquer Salmaan

PTI
Published: September 20, 2022 02:39 PM IST
Dulquer Salmaan with R. Balki during the promotions of 'Chup', in New Delhi. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Dulquer Salmaan, an actor who has appeared in Hindi films only "sporadically", on Monday said he wants "every outing" to be memorable.

His latest Hindi film 'Chup: Revenge of the Artist', directed by filmmaker R Balki, is set to be released in theatres on Friday.

As an artiste, Dulquer said, he is open to doing projects across languages.

"I've grown up watching Hindi cinema and I love the industry. But I want to keep doing unique films and different roles. Because I work in so many languages, I believe every outing should be memorable.

"I come a little sporadically and there is always a gap. Whenever I do a film in Hindi, I hope it is memorable for the audience. I hope it is a film and a role that they take back home. And I stay in their minds, at least as a good actor," Dulquer told reporters.

There is often criticism, but a lot of times, it is constructive. Sometimes it is personal, but I feel like those people have their agenda or something.

Dulquer Salmaan

Salmaan was speaking at a press conference along with Balki.

Also starring Sunny Deol, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Pooja Bhatt, 'Chup' presents the story of a serial killer who targets film critics.

Sunny Deol plays a cop racing against time to unmask a serial murderer on the loose. Screengrab

Salmaan said the decision to do 'Chup' was a "no-brainer" for him as it had an interesting script and also gave him a chance to collaborate with Balki, the man behind acclaimed movies such as 'Cheeni Kum', 'Paa' and 'Pad Man'.

"Even though I listen to so many films across languages, 'Chup' stood out from all of them. From all the things that I have read about the film's trailer, everybody feels it is a unique film. Even my friends and directors in Malayalam say this is such a terrific idea. Nobody thought of this.

The movie's trailer, which came out earlier this month, showed Sunny Deol as a cop racing against time to unmask a serial murderer on the loose.

Dulquer said bad reviews of movies does affect him, especially when he has put in "sincere and honest" efforts in a film.

"You genuinely want to do good work and prove to the audience that you have put your heart into this film and character. There is often criticism, but a lot of times, it is constructive. Sometimes it is personal, but I feel like those people have their agenda or something.

Moving forward is the only way to deal with criticism, Dulquer said.

'Chup: Revenge of the Artist' is co-written by Balki, critic-turned-writer Raja Sen and Rishi Virmani. Vishal Sinha is credited as director of photography on the project.

