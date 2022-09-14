Director Balki believes Dulquer is a terrific discovery for other half of the country

Mumbai: Paying tribute to the legendary late actor and filmmaker Guru Dutt, R. Balki came up with the psychological thriller 'Chup: Revenge of the Artist'. He opened up on why he brought Dulquer on board.

He said: "For 'Chup', I was lucky to have someone super talented, a superstar in one half of the country, who speaks Hindi as if it's his mother tongue, and who can be a terrific discovery for the other half of the country. I wanted a relatively fresh face for Hindi Cinema with the acting muscle of a veteran; and then I found Dulquer."

Dulquer is known for his roles in 'Kurup', 'Hey Sinamika', 'Salute', 'Sita Ramam' and others. Balki explained the movie to him over Zoom during lockdown and he that said beyond that, he never had to elaborate about the film to Dulquer.

The 'Cheeni Kum' director said: "I narrated the film to him on Zoom during the lockdown, and that was it. We met for thirty minutes or so in Cochin and then directly on the set. I never even had to do a reading or a workshop with him."

'Chup' is all about the wrong criticism that an artist has to face for his creation and it is an homage by the director to Dutt's 1959 classic 'Kaagaz Ke Phool'.

It features Sunny Deol, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and Pooja Bhatt. The movie is directed by R. Balki and Produced by Gauri Shinde, Hope Filmmakers and Pen Studios.

'Chup: Revenge Of The Artist' is set to release on September 23.