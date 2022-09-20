Fake Facebook account: 'Home' actor Naslen files complaint with cyber police

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 20, 2022 09:59 AM IST
Naslen, who came live on social media, said he and is family are hurt by the incident. Photos: Instagram

Actor Naslen, who rose to fame for performances in movies like 'Thanneer Mathan Dinangal' and 'Home', has filed a complaint with the police alleging that a fake profile has been created in his name. The actor also clarified that the comments posted against the Prime Minister circulating on social media in his name was not posted through his social media handle but by the fake profile.

Naslen, who came live on social media, said he and is family have been hurt and defamed for no fault of theirs and also urged people who resort to such activities to be more considerate to other's feelings.

“I was alerted by my friends about a negative comment made against the Prime Minister that is circulating in my name. I want you all to know that I have nothing to do with such a post and that a fake profile has been created in my name. I am not active on social media and do not have an account on Facebook. The page that I have is handled by another person,” the actor said.

RELATED ARTICLES

He added that he has filed a complaint at the cyber police station in Kakkanad. “Those who resorted to such a deed should have realised the repercussions that I and family would face. Also, I noticed that a YouTube channel anchor had carried the news vilifying me, without confirming whether it was true. Chetta (elder brother), since you seem to be better versed about the world than me, you should have taken some effort to find out the veracity about the post,” the actor added.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout