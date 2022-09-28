Aju Varghese expresses angst over sexual assault against women actors at mall

Actor Aju Varghese condemned the sexual assault that his female colleagues had to face at the a mall in Kozhikode where the cast of the upcoming movie ‘Saturday Night’ were promoting the film.

In a social media post in support of the actresses, Aju said that it was something that should never have happened and that he felt ashamed of. The actor reacted as he shared the post of a popular Malayalam actress who opened up about the harrowing experience.

The cast and crew of ‘Saturday Night’ reached Hilite Mall at around 7 pm as part of the promotional events. A team of Police personnel was deployed at the entrance of the mall to control the crowd. The program ended at around 9 pm. As the artists were about to leave, a person suddenly made an indecent act toward the actresses.

Meanwhile, the police had instructed the actors to take the elevator in the back side of the mall as huge crowds had gathered to attend the event. The assault happened as the actresses were walking toward the lift through the corridor. Meanwhile, the young actress slapped the person who had assaulted her. She was immediately moved to a safe spot by her colleagues and the security staff.

The actress later revealed in a social media post that her colleague also faced a similar experience.

The police say that the mall authorities seldom inform them whenever film promotions happen here. The striking force and the police personnel from Pantheeramkavu station were present on the spot.

The promotional event was held at the the mall from 7 to 9 pm. The police says that nothing untoward happened during the event and the actresses were assaulted when the crowd were dispersed after the program.

The investigating team has informed that they would check the CCTV visuals and take necessary actions.