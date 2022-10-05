Latest trailer of Black Panther 2 reveals Wakanda's new heroes, threats

A Black Panther movie without Chadwick Boseman as King T'Challa alias Black Panther is perhaps something that Marvel fans would not have expected a few months ago. However, Marvel Studios surprised its fans by giving a sneak peek into the sequel of 'Black Panther' through the release of its official teaser in July this year.

The makers have now released a new trailer for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' giving a glimpse in the new threats faced by the fictional African nation Wakanda following the death of its beloved King T'Challa.

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' will introduce a hidden undersea nation named Talokan and its King Namor, which is played by Narcos-fame Tenoch Huerta. It will also give the MCU fans a glimpse into a new superhero character named 'Ironheart', who is considered to be the 'replacement for Iron Man' in the franchise. The trailer has also unveiled a new Black Panther suit wore by an unknown character, much to the delight of its fans.

The film, which has been directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, features Lupita Nyong'o as Nakia, Letitia Wright as Shuri, Danai Gurira as Okoye, and Martin Freeman as Everett Ross.

Marvel Studios has also posted some eye-catching posters of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' on its official social media pages.

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever', which is set to hit theatres on November 11, also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel and Alex Livinalli.