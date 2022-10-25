Trailer of Ant-Man 3 offers a peek at 'mysterious' Quantum realm

Amid fans' excitement over the announcement of Phase Six of Marvel Universe, the franchise has released the official trailer of 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' on Monday. The film, which is a sequel to 'Ant-Man 1' and 'Ant-Man and the Wasp', features Paul Rudd as Scott Lang aka Ant-Man and Evangeline Lilly as Hope van Dyne aka the Wasp.

The trailer of 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' gives a glimpse into Scott Lang's life after fighting the war, alongside the Avengers, against Thanos and the incidents that follow after his daughter Cassie Lang's new device sends a signal to the Quantum realm. The film also features Big Little Lies-fame Kathryn Newton as grown-up Cassie Lang, a character much-loved as Ant-Man in the series.

The trailer has given fans a sneak peek at Kang the Conqueror, the 'alternate-timeline variant of He Who Remains', who was shown in the first season of the series 'Loki' (available on Hotstar). Hostiles-fame Jonathan Majors plays the character Kang, the Conqueror.

It also steals a glance at the Quantum realm, which was partially shown in the Marvel films 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' and 'Avengers: Endgame'.

'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' will see the return of Michael Douglas as Hank Pym and Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet van Dyne. The film, which was announced in 2019 as part of Marvel's Phase Five movie, is all set to release on 17 February next year.