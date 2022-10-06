Pre-release teaser of ‘Rorschach’ intrigues audience

The much-awaited teaser of ‘Rorschach’ that promises a spectacular performance by megastar Mammootty, has been released. Interestingly, the teaser that contains an element of surprise has surely made the audience curious. The poster of the movie, featuring a masked man, had been viral on social media. Now, the teaser indicates that someone else might be behind the mask. Meanwhile, the film has been faring incredibly well in advanced booking. ‘Rorschach’ is a thriller directed by Nissam Basheer after his movie ‘Kettyolaanu Ente Malakha’.

The censoring of ‘Rorschach’ was completed recently and the movie received a clean U certificate. The movie, which has been bankrolled by Mammootty Company, will be distributed overseas by Truth Global Films. Dulquer Salman's Wayfarer Films is the distributor of the film. Besides Mammootty, the movie boasts of an ensemble cast of Sharafudeen, Jagadeesh, Grace Antony, Bindu Panicker, Sanju Sivaram and Kottayam Naseer.

Sameer Abdullah, who wrote the screenplay of ‘Adventures of Omanakuttan’ and ‘Iblis’, has penned the psychological thriller.