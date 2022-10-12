‘Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam’, ‘Ariyippu’ selected to compete at 27th IFFK

‘Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam’ directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery along with Kunchacko Boban-starrer ‘Ariyippu’ have been selected to compete at this year’s International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) which will be held in December.

The Kerala State Chalachithra Academy on Wednesday also announced the list of the movies which will be screened at the 27th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) under the category 'Malayalam Cinema Today'.

Sanal Kumar Sasidharan’s ‘Vazhakku’, Thamar K V’s ‘Ayirathonnu Nunakal’, Amal Prasi’s ‘Baaki Vannavar’, Kamal K M’s ‘Pada’, Pratheesh Prasad’s ‘Normal’, Aravind H’s ‘Great Depression’, Rarish G’s ‘Vettapattikalum Ottakkarum’, Sidharth Siva’s ‘Aanu’, Satheesh and Santhosh Babusenan’s ‘Barthavum Bharyayum Maricha Randumakkalum’, Priyanandan T R’s ‘Dhabari Kuravi’, ‘Freedom Fight’ and ‘19 (A)(1)’, are among the films that will stream at the festival.