'Romancham' filmmakers announce delay in movie release with funny comic strip

'Romancham' starring Soubin Shahir and Arjun Ashokan which was slated to release on October 14 has been postponed. Arjun put up a humourous comic strip explaining the reason why the movie will be delayed for some time.

The dialogue has been borrowed from an amusing exchange between Ugran (Ashokan) and Sreekumar (Mukesh) in Mammootty-starrer 'Chronic Bachelor'. The post reveals that the film has been postponed due to a technical error. “Release Shakalam Vaikiyal Kuzhappamundo (Is there any issue if the film release gets delayed a little,” asks Ugran after Sreekumar tells him to complete the work soon as the film is supposed to release on October 14. The makers apparently were very busy in the past few weeks to ensure that there would not be any delay in the release of the film.

'Romancham' directed by Jithu Madhavan also stars Chemban Vinod. The film belongs to the comedy genre. Meanwhile, the song 'Athmave Po' composed and sung by Sushin Shyam has garnered a lot of attention.