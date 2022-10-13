More women directors will only create problems, says Shine Tom Chacko

Actor Shine Tom Chacko, known for his histrionics as well as for his controversial comments, has claimed that more women donning the director's cap would only create more problems.

His latest salvo came during a media conference organised as part of the promotion for the movie ‘Vichithram’ (Strange). He said the problems in the industry affect not just women but also men. “In the film field, not only women, but men also face problems. So many men aspire to be actors, but very few get roles,” said Shine.

“There’s no point in discussing the difficulties of women in cinema only. In fact, there is no gender inequality in the industry,” declared Shine when a reporter asked whether greater participation of women in films could reduce discrimination.

True to the name of the film he was promoting, Shine said "men and women are different and it will be better if they remain so,” he added.

To another query on whether the presence of more women directors could make things better, Shine replied, “In that case, the problems will become worse. If everything would be fine at a place where there are more women, wives and mothers-in-law won’t have any fight.”