'There is none like you,' writes actor Madhavan on wife's birthday

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 15, 2022 04:31 PM IST
The duo met when Sarita was training as a airhostess in 1991. Photos: Instagram | msaru15

Actor Madhavan, whose previous work 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' was a huge commercial success, has now penned a sweet note on his wife, Sarita Birje's birthday.   Taking to Instagram, the actor wrote: “All I ever want is to keep you smiling like that till the end of time. How do you find 45 hrs in a day to do all that you do and still brighten my life with that one smile. Happy birthday my Darling .. there is none like you.” 

 The actor got married to Sarita in 1999 after several years of courtship. They have a son Vedaant who is an international swimmer. Madhavan, who used to conduct public speaking classes had apparently met his wife during one such class.

It is reported that Sarita was training to become an airhostess during that period.  The actor mostly shares work-related photos and posts via his Instagram handle, though he occasionally posts updates about his family and their special day.

