Mohanlal confirms his next film with Lijo Jose Pellissery

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 25, 2022 05:00 PM IST
This is the first time that Mohanlal is associating with the award-winning filmmaker. Photos: Mohanlal | Facebook

Lijo Jose Pellissery who is well-known for his unique style of filmmaking is all set to direct Mohanlal in his next. Though there were speculations for sometime now, it is Mohanlal himself who confirmed the news through his social media handles on Tuesday.

“I'm delighted to announce that my next project will be with one of the most exciting and immensely talented directors in Indian cinema - Lijo Jose Pellissery. The project will be produced by John & Mary Creative (Shibu Baby John), Max Labs and Century Films,” the megastar announced on Facebook.

There are rumours that the movie will be a big-budget period film, which will be based on a myth. Mohanlal is expected to play a wrestler in the film.

The makers may also start shooting the film in January 2023. The first schedule is expected to be shot in Rajasthan.

Fans of the actor are pleased that Mohanlal is pairing up with Lijo for his next film. The award-winning film director had earlier helmed movies like ‘Churuli’ and ‘Jallikattu’. His ‘Angamaly Diaries’ was a huge commercial success.

On the workfront, Mohanlal will soon be seen in Prithviraj’s next titled ‘Empuraan’. His latest film to hit theatres is ‘Monster’.

