After Lamborghini Urus, Prithviraj now proud owner of Mercedes-Benz SUV model

Prithviraj who is known for his fondness for luxury cars has acquired yet another vehicle. This time, the actor purchased a Mercedes-Benz luxury SUV G63 AMG, which is considered to be an iconic mid-size luxury vehicle.

The emerald metallic green SUV was purchased from premium second-hand vehicle dealer Royal Drive. Prithviraj had recently purchased a Lamborghini Urus from Royal Drive in exchange for his old Lamborghini Huracan brought in the year 2020. As per reports, Urus is the most sold Lamorghini model in India and is owned by several celebrities.

Meanwhile, the Mercedes-Benz luxury SUV G63 AMG is one of the most powerful SUVs from Benz.

The on-road price of the vehicle, which was registered in January 2021, is around Rs 4 crore.

The vehicle has a four-liter V8 petrol engine. The twin-turbo engine produces 585 bhp of power and 850 Nm of torque. It takes just 4.5 seconds to reach 100 kmph. Prithviraj owns many cars like Range Rover, Porsche Cayenne, Mini Cooper, and BMW 7 Series.