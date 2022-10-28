Nithya Menen, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Sayanora's pregnancy kit photos confuse fans

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 28, 2022 03:26 PM IST
Parvathy first posted the image on her social media handle. Photos: Instagram

Fans of actors Nithya Menen, Parvathy Thiruvothu and singer Sayanora had a confusing day on Friday after the artists posted photos of their pregnancy kit on their social media handles. Initially, most netizens who saw the posts individually congratulated the three stars, though later the confusion was evident in many of the comments.

Soon enough, people started asking whether the post was part of a movie promotion as it was unlikely that all three would post the same photos and comments simultaneously. Though there are rumours that the trio are part of a movie by acclaimed film director Anjali Menon, we have not received any confirmation yet.

“So…The wonder begins,” Parvathy posted on Instagram followed by B Some celebrities also wished the trio on Instagram, with a congratulatory message. Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar initially shared her happiness on hearing the news from Parvathy’s feed. “OMG sooooo many congratulations my lovely!!!!,” she wrote. However, other netizens were quick to correct her, saying it is for a movie promotion.

Nithya Menen was last seen in 19 (1)(a) opposite Vijay Sethupathi. Thiruchitrambalam featuring Dhanush and Nithya was also a huge success. Meanwhile, Parvathy was last seen in Mammootty-starrer ‘Puzhu’

