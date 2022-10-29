Nivin Pauly to play villain role in Vijay's 'Thalapathy67'?

Nivin Pauly, whose latest film 'Padavettu, is running quite successfully in theatres may soon be seen in a Tamil film. Buzz is that the actor will play the villain role in Lokesh Kanagaraj's 'Thalapathy67' featuring Vijay. However, there has been no confirmation in this regard yet.

Earlier, there were reports that Mollywood actor Prithviraj would play the role, but now we hear that he had to back out due to date clashes with other shooting assignments.

Nivin who shot to fame playing the boy-next-door characters in several successful films in Mollywood, has earlier essayed negative shades too. His characters in 'Da Thadiya' and Tamil film 'Richie' were also notable.Nivin's 'Saturday Nights' featuring Grace Antony and Saniya Aiyappan is also set to hit theatres this week.

Meanwhile, Prithviraj has a busy schedule ahead of him. The actor recently finished filming for the film 'Kaapa' directed by Shaji Kailas. His ambitious film 'Empuraan' starring Mohanlal is in the pre-production stage.