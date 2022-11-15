After a long wait, Rajeev Ravi's much-anticipated project 'Thuramukham' will hit theatres in December. The film, which was slated for release a few months ago, got delayed due to certain issues. Now, we hear that the film starring Nivin Pauly and revolving around the 'Chappa' system which was existent in harbours in Cochin during the 1940s and 50s, is all set to be a Christmas release.

The Prithviraj-starrer 'Kaapa' shot entirely in Thiruvananthapuram and dealing with gangsters from the capital's underbelly will also hit theatres at the same time. As per reports, the film directed by Shaji Kailas and also featuring Aparna Balamurali will release on December 22.

One can expect a lot of action sequences in both movies since it deals with menacing gangs and systems which were existent during a particular time period.

December is expected to be an exciting month for movie buffs since Alphonse Puthren's 'Gold' is also set to release in the same month. James Cameron's epic sequel 'Avatar: The Way of Water' will also hit theatres on December 16.

“Despite #AvatarTheWayOfWater, towering presence there will be two Malayalam #Christmas releases - @PrithviOfficial’s #Kaapa & @NivinOfficial’s #Thuramukham,” tweeted film critic Sreedharan Pillai.