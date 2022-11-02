Acclaimed Kannada director Raj B Shetty to make his debut in Malayalam

His Kannada gangster flick, ‘Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana’ was celebrated for its theme, performance, and making. Now Raj B Shetty is all set to make his debut in Malayalam in debutant Jisho Lone Antony directed ‘Rudhiram’ along with Aparna Balamurali. The title poster of the film is out.

His 2017 release ‘Ondu Motteya Kathe’ was declared as the ‘Kannada film of the year’ and was later remade in other languages. ‘Rudhiram’ is produced by VS Lalan under the banner of Rising Sun Studios and will be made in Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu.



Director Jisho Lone Antony and Joseph Kiran George are scripting the film. Mithun Mukundan, who gave a fresh musical experience with ‘Rorschach’, is composing background music for ‘Rudhiram’. Sajad Kaku is handling the camera and Bhavan Sreekumar is handling the editing.



Other credits are as follows: Creative Producer (Shabir Pathan), Executive Producer (Vincent Alappat), Art (Shyam Karthikeyan), Production Controller (Richard), Sound Mix (Ganesh Marar), Associate Director (Abru Simon), Makeup (Sudhi Surendran), Costume (Dhanya Balakrishnan), VFX Supervisor (Anand Shankar), Action (Ran Ravi), Finance Controller (M.S. Arun), Line Producer (Aveena Films), PRO (A.S. Dinesh), Stills (Rahul M. Satyan).

