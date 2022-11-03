Samantha’s strength and agility during stunt scenes for ‘Yashoda’, have clearly impressed Hollywood stunt choreographer Yanick Benn. In the behind-the-scenes footage which revealed the shooting of action stunts, Yanick was explaining how he created Samantha’s high-voltage fights and stunts. Not only was he impressed by her dedication, but he also said that it was her willpower that made the entire sequence thrilling.

Written and directed by Hareesh Narayanan and Hari Shankar, the action thriller slated for November 11 release follows the story of a woman who falls into a surrogate racket. Produced by Sivalanka Krishna Prasad under Sridevi Movies, the trailer reveals that the film is made on a lavish budget. The trailer promises an exhilarating ride with the right dosage of action, emotions, and thrills.

Incidentally Yannick Ben has previously worked with Samantha in the web series 'Family Man 2'. Skilled in Aikido, Kickboxing, Jeet Kune Do, Gymnastics, and Sand, Yannick Ben has choreographed stunts for famous Hollywood films and more than 40 Telugu and Hindi films.

'Transporter 3', Christopher Nolan's 'Inception', 'Dunkirk', Shah Rukh Khan's 'Raees', Salman Khan's 'Tiger Zinda Hai', Pawan Kalyan's 'Atharintiki Daredi', Mahesh Babu's ‘1 – Nenokadin’, Allu Arjun's 'Badri', Suriya's ‘Ezham Arivu; are some of the films choreographed by Yannick Ben.

Meanwhile, Samantha is in the US taking treatment for a serious medical condition called Myositis. She had posted on Instagram, sharing the news with a picture of her in a hospital. From NTR Jr, Dulquer Salmaan to Kajal Aggarwal had wished her a quick recovery under the post.