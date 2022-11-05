'Love you in every state and form.' Anushka wishes hubby on birthday

Power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have always impressed us by looking out for each other through both thick and thin. Now, the actress has posted a cute birthday wish for her husband on Instagram, with a couple of photos that is sure to make everyone chuckle. “It’s your birthday my love, so obviously, I chose your best angles and photos for this post. Love you in every state and form and way,” she wrote.

In one of the photos, we can see Virat posing for a close up wearing a head gear, while in the others he holds some goofy poses. The final image shows him cuddling daughter Vamika in his arms, though the baby's face is not visible.

Several celebrities, including Esha Gupta, Radhika Apte and Danish Sait have also wished the cricketer on his birthday, while many posted laughing emojis under the photos.