Mammootty, Shaji Kailas celebrate 27 years of 'King'

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 12, 2022 01:31 PM IST
Renji Panicker also played a prominent role in the film. Photos: Facebook

It’s been 27 years since the Mammootty-Shaji Kailas-Renji Panicker political thriller 'The King' hit the big screen. November 11th, 1995, to be precise. Shaji Kailas wrote on social media that he was ecstatic to share his happiness with Megastar Mammootty on the special occasion.

“It’s hard to believe that 27 years have passed since the daring and irrepressible bureaucrat Joseph Alex IAS walked into the big screen. I am so lucky to celebrate this memorable moment with dear Mammootty who is as solid as before.

Though we missed Renji Panicker on this occasion, we received a call from him. Thanks, Alwin Antony, George, Udaya Krishna, and Vysakh for being with us on this memorable day,” the director had posted on his social media handles. They cut a cake on this special occasion.  

