'Blessed to see four generations,' writes Kunchacko Boban on grandmother's death

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 13, 2022 02:00 PM IST
Kunchacko Boban. Photo: Instagram

Kunchacko Boban whose recent film film 'Nna Thaan Case Kodu' grabbed attention, took to social media to announce the news of his grandmother's death.

Kunjamma Thomas, who passed away on November 12, was 109 years old. Her funeral service was held at St Thomas Orthodox Church, Kallimel in Mavelikkara.

Kunchacko also penned a heartfelt note to his grandmother whom he fondly called Ammachi along with the post. “Blessed to see her four generations..blessed to have a wonderful family..blessed to live a life well lived. Our '109' Ammachi! May you see the happiness from above,” he wrote.

RELATED ARTICLES

Several celebrities, including Navya Nair, Shaan Rahman and Ramesh Pisharody condoled the death of Kunchacko's grandmother.

“Chackocha. So sorry for your loss. Praying her soul rests in peace,” wrote Shaan Rahman. Kunchacko has spoken fondly of his grandparent's whenever he got a chance. Once he had revealed that it was his father's mother who encouraged him to dance.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout